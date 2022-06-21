.

BY: Victoria Ojeme

The United Nations Global Compact Network Nigeria, Weekend, promised to mobilize for greater cross-functional collaboration among business corporations to tackle issues that surround sustainability in the post-COVID-19 era.

This is even as the United Nations Global Compact Network Nigeria noted that it is working to ensure local connections and catalyses companies and stakeholders to achieve Agenda 2030 in Nigeria.

This was made known during a one-day Open House and on boarding session of the UN Global Compact Network Nigeria by the Chair of the UN Global Compact Network Nigeria, Mrs Soromidayo George.

George was represented by a Board Member, UN Global Compact Network Nigeria and Company Secretary of MTN Nigeria Plc, Mrs Uto Ukpanah.

According to her, the theme resonates with how we can promote greater cross-functional collaboration in addressing some of our country’s greatest sustainability challenges.

“Our Local Network works tirelessly to stimulate the creation of local connections and catalyzes companies and stakeholders to adopt our ten principles and set ambitious targets to achieve Agenda 2030 in Nigeria.

“We strive to mobilize a local movement of sustainable companies and stakeholders with the aim of improving the lives of future generations; guided by the Ten Universal Principles and the 17 SDGs.

“The UN Global Compact Network Nigeria supports companies and stakeholders in understanding what responsible business means within a global and local context and provides guidance to translate sustainability commitments into action.

“We understand that the purposeful unity of businesses for a stable and progressive world order is more inevitable and compelling now than ever before.

“Businesses must take Human Rights, Labour, Environment, and Anti-corruption into consideration at every step of the way,” she added.

Also speaking, Naomi Nwokolo, Executive Director, UN Global Compact Network Nigeria and Chair, African Regional Network Council- United Nations Global Compact, stressed the need for commitment to business principles to achieve targets.

She urged participants to remain committed to the implementation of the Ten Principles that were categorized into human rights, labour, the environment, and anti-corruption.

“In order to achieve sustainability, corporate companies must adjust their business mentality from aiming to be the best in the world to striving to be the best for the world”, she said.

Earlier, the Chairman, Lagos State Civil Service Commission, Olubunmi Fabanwo, affirmed that Lagos is one of the most progressive states in Nigeria.

“We have entrenched gender equality in our administration,” she stated.