Winner of the keenly contested Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship Primary Election in Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Bassey Eno, has been presented his Certificate of Return (CoR).

Eno, a complete gentleman, cleric and outstanding entrepreneur, received his certificate from the PDP National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, at a ceremony attended by party faithful and held at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja, on Monday June 6, 2022.

It will be recalled The DEFENDER had reported that Umo Eno was elected PDP Governorship Candidate after having served meritoriously as Commissioner for Lands and Environment, under the administration of Governor Udom Gabriel Emmanuel.

At the primary, which held at the Nest of Champions International Stadium Uyo, Eno scored 993 votes of the 1,018 delegates accredited for the exercise to defeat 13 other aspirants, including Aniekan Etim scored 2 votes, Mike Enyong had 1 vote, Senator Bassey Albert scored 1 vote while Akan Okon polled 3 votes.

Others include Onofiok Luke, who got 3 votes; Umoh Idorenyin James 2 votes and Mr. Ide Owodiong 1 vote. There were two voided votes.