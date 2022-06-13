.

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, weekend warned undergraduates of King David University of Medical Sciences, (KDUMS) against embarking on industrial action, cultism and other social vices throughout their stay in the University.

The Governor handed down the warning during the matriculation ceremony of 54 students at the University complex in Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The multibillion naira specialized University was built by the state government but taken over the federal government following Umahi’s request.

“I know that the lecturers and staff all over the country have not been treated fairly but we want this institution to be very exceptional. We will also incorporate no strike by students or staff, we will fill the cup.

“I have heard your oath of office but the Ebonyi State oath of office is going to be more dangerous. If you are viewed to be a cultist whether you are a staff or students, you are gone from the university. The Uburu man will pursue any cultist in this institution including those who encourage cultism”, he said.

In his remarks, Acting Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Jesse Uneke said the institution has ended Medical and Educational Tourism in the country and commended Umahi for his foresightedness in establishing the school.

“His Excellency has demonstrated that whatever beautiful thing that is possible to be achieved anywhere in the world is not only possible in Nigeria but also in Ebonyi State.”

A Guest Lecturer, Professor Chinedum Nwajiuba applauded Governor Umahi for bequeathing the State of the art Institution to Ebonyi people and Nigerians at large.

“Dave the man, Dave the Engineer, Dave the developer. This is a great achievement, Your Excellency, you have every reason to be proud of what you have done, Your University is the best in the Country.

“To whom much is given, much is expected, this University is number one in infrastructural facilities, and graduates of this Institution have every reason to be the best anywhere in the world.

“You have to produce the next generations of Medical Doctors that will be the best in the stock of Medical Doctors in the world.”