By Steve Oko

Senator Mao Ohuabunwa has passionately appealed to youths from Umunneochi to soft-pedal over their threat to take laws into their hands should after seven days the Army fail to dismantle the military checkpoint at Lomara junction and open the barricaded Ihube/Isuochi road, which, according to them has been providing a cover for criminal herders behind the incessant cases of Kidnappings for ransom in the area.

The irate youths had during a peaceful protest Wednesday, given the Abia State Government seven days to relocate the Regional Cattle Market at Lokpa which they claimed, has been providing a harbour for the herdsmen perpetrating atrocities in the area.

The youths had also alleged that since the market was brought to the Council by Senator Orji Uzor Kalu during his tenure as Abia Governor, no progress but retrogression and pain came with it.

Their protest came on the heels of the recent abduction and release of the Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, His Eminence Samuel Uche after a ransom of N100 million was paid.

Ohuabunwa in a statement on Thursday noted that the youths had genuine reasons to be agitated following the disturbing security situation in the area and the docility/inaction of the Federal Government.

The Peoples Democratic, PDP, 2023 senatorial candidate for Abia North, regretted that at a time when the deteriorating insecurity in the zone should be a matter of concern which ought to be raised on the floor of the senate as a matter of urgent national importance, the zone’s senator is busy championing a “strange agenda”.

Ohuabunwa regretted that instead of drawing the attention of the federal government to the plights and miseries of Abia North especially the menace of herdsmen, the zone’s voice at the senate “is obsessed and carried away by selfish political interest.”

The former Leader, ECOWAS Parliament, decried the sorry state of affairs in Abia North, wondering how the district that was once represented by reputable and vocal senators “suddenly went voiceless.”

The statement read in part:” I have noted the concerns of our youths regarding the atrocious activities of herders in the area.

” I appeal to them not to take any laws into their hands for whatever reason. Unfortunately, somebody who brought home the ant-infested firewood has gone mute.

” Instead of leveraging on his vintage position at the Senate to look for a solution or at least move a motion on the floor of the senate, he has completely forsaken his constituents.

” It’s most appalling for a supposed mouthpiece of the people to be pursuing a rat when his house is on fire. He boasted of bringing Ruga to Abia North, now let him come and fix the consequences of his Ruga achievement”.

Senator Ohuabunwa said that posterity would hold accountable those who brought Ruga to Abia for the bitter consequences of their action.

He, however, promised to use his network in collaboration with other eminent personalities and critical stakeholders from Abia North, to find a solution to the disturbing situation.

The former Leader House of Representatives also appealed to security agencies “to give Special attention to Abia North before the zone is taken over by bandits who have found Kidnapping for ransom very lucrative”.