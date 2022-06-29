By Rotimi Ojomoyela

THE Trade Union Congress, TUC, in Ekiti State, yesterday, issued a 21-day ultimatum to the state government to pay all arrears of salaries, deductions and promotions, failing which industrial harmony could no longer be guaranteed in the state.

The union advised Governor Kayode Fayemi to pay the backlog of arrears of workers, as promised during his electioneering campaign of 2018 before the expiration of his tenure on October 15, 2022.

Speaking, at the Union’s State Executive Council meeting, its Chairman, Mr Sola Adigun, insisted that Fayemi must honour his words to workers in the state.

Adigun said: “The TUC commends the government’s prompt payment of salary since the inception of this outgoing administration in Oct 2018 till date. However, the TUC reminds Governor Fayemi of his initial promise to offset all payment of arrears before the expiration of the tenure.

But we noted with dismay, the refusal of the government to remit the already deducted dues such as co-operative deductions, contributory pension, Bank loans repayment, NHF fund, to the appropriate quarters, thereby making life becoming unbearable for workers.

“We equally frown seriously at the refusal of the Accountant-General of the State to continue with cooperative savings update of Ekiti workers, due to the alleged presence of some syndicate operating in her office.

“Most members of TUC have not benefited from the new minimum wage for almost two years of implementation in the state, thus we call on the government to implement the minimum wage across the board for all workers without further delay.

“We note that the financial backing given the 2018 – 2019 promotion exercise was selectively implemented. Hence, we call on the government to ensure that others exempted should be immediately captured for financial remuneration.”