Ukraine chemical plant hit, as Putin preaches patriotism in Russia Day speech

Ukraine students take graduation picture in a crater. (BBC)

A huge fire has started at a chemical plant in the Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk, with about 800 civilians hiding in bomb shelters at the plant.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has made an appeal to Russians to stand united and build on the “deep feelings of patriotism” and “spiritual foundations” that run through Russia’s history, during a speech he made to commemorate Russia Day.

Russia Day, the national holiday of the Russian Federation, has been celebrated annually on 12 June since 1992 to commemorate the formal adoption of the Declaration of Sovereignty of the Russian Federation on 12 June 1990 which declared Russia’s “independence” from the USSR.

In an address at the Kremlin, Putin once again paid tribute to Peter the Great, whom he celebrated in a speech earlier the same week, which marks the 350th anniversary since the birth of the Russian tsar.

“Today, we are especially acutely aware of how important it is for the Fatherland, for our society and people to be united,” Putin said.

Highlights of recent events



*Russian shelling has caused a huge fire at a chemical plant in Severodonetsk as “non-stop” fighting rages in the city, the region’s governor says

*Serhiy Haidai told Ukrainian TV the fire at the Azot plant started after a leak of tens of tonnes of oil from damaged radiators

*As many as 800 civilians are hiding in underground bomb shelters at the chemical plant, Ukrainian officials estimate

*A former British soldier has been killed fighting for the Ukrainian armed forces, his family has said

*Jordan Gatley, who left the British army in March, died in the battle for the eastern city of Severodonetsk

*Meanwhile, President Volodymr Zelensky has again asked for more weapons, amid fears his soldiers are running out of ammunition

*The first rebranded McDonald’s restaurants have opened in Moscow with a new name that translates as “Tasty and that’s it”. (BBC)

