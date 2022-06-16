The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for House of Representatives, Isoko Federal Constituency, Pastor (Engr.) Jonathan Ajirioghene Ukodhiko, has congratulated Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, on his emergence as Running-Mate to our presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in the 2023 general elections.

Pastor Ukodhiko in his congratulatory message which was personally signed by him at his Otor-Igho residence, described the emergence of Governor Okowa as the handiwork of God and a result of his dedication, commitment, and loyalty to our great party, PDP, over the years.

“Governor Okowa’s developmental strides and his Smart Agenda programmes in Delta State, coupled with his non-boastful disposition to governance and his humble background, are sure ingredients that made him an easy pick for Atiku as a running mate.

“Governor Okowa possesses all the requisite attributes of a complementing vice president and as such, we are confident in his capacity to work tirelessly with our Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to wrestle back power from the APC at the national level, as we will provide him with all the needed support to succeed with Atiku, both at the state, local government and ward levels.

“On behalf of my family and the good people of Isoko Federal Constituency, I congratulate you, sir, on your well-deserved emergence as the Vice Presidential candidate of our great party, PDP.”