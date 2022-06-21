By Benjamin Njoku

Popular DJ, Prince Chibuike Amunuba a.k.a DJ Chibinho has recounted his experience wowing the cheering crowd with his electrifying performance at Kizz Daniel’s sold-out show held recently at 02 in London.

Being the singer’s official DJ, Chibinho described the experience as ‘a dream come true’ adding “It was fun performing for a crowd of 5,000.”

“I was excited. When you are good at what you do, people will look for you,” he added.

Kizz Daniel’s London tour has definitely launched Chibinho to the world stage.

Waxing strong with his DJ career, Chibinho is a talented DJ that always hits the right notes leaving listeners with good vibes and musical fever. “My music puts a smile on the faces of the audience. Sometimes, it makes them lose their home training,” he chuckled.

Performing at the show, DJ Chibinho felt like his dream had finally come true. This is as he sets to express his dexterity yet again alongside Kizz Daniel at his forthcoming America show.

According to the entertainer, Kizz Daniel’s manager recommended him when he became DJ officially in 2018. “He gave me a try,” he reminisced, “And he believed in me.”

Narrating his journey so far, the English and Literary studies graduate of

Imo State University said “My first musical experience as a child was listening to some cassette tapes.

“My interest in DJ began while I was in senior secondary school. I would always play music for my classmates to dance to. This fueled my passion for music after watching a DJ at our end-of-the year party play. “