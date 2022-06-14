Team More Success(TMS), a United Kingdom record label, has signed a multi-million dollar deal with Nigerian musician, Ekwe Uchenna Valentine better known as Fizzyfrosh.

TMS owned by Darvey Rucci signed the talented act as an artist, songwriter, producer, and all-round entertainer.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of TMS, Darvey Rucci who announced on his verified Instagram page said the two-year deal comes with an option for the artist to further extend or terminate the contract after the said year noting that it does not have anything to do with the number of albums delivered by the artist.

Speaking on his new achievement, the latest TMS signee and ex-independent artist said: “It does not feel too different. I have known my brother Darvey Rucci for a long time and we have worked, played, gone on tour and made music together. I have always been part of the family but it feels even better now that I have signed on the dotted line and everything’s official.”

Elated Fizzyfrosh who had previously released singles noted that the new deal will not affect his previous works.

“My previous projects still stand. I own all the rights to my previously released music and even future projects. Asides from music production, my deal with Team more success focuses a lot on the lifestyle and values I bring to the table”, he said.

Meanwhile, because most record labels and artists fall out after signing deals, Fizzyfrosh confirmed that necessary precautions were put in place.

“Our business is not like anyone else and I don’t see us falling out ever.

We have discussed all angles and taken the necessary measures to avoid future fallouts. It is all love on this side” said Fizzyfrosh.

