The Akwa Ibom State government has approved the construction of a 5.0 KM Elei-Osu -Offi group of villages with 60M Span bridge to link Okobo with Urue Offong/Oruko local government area.

Also approved is the Construction of Nkari-Mbiabong-Ibuno Okpro-Mbente-Obbrong- Anwafia road in INI Local government area.

These were parts of the resolutions during the State executive council meeting held at Government House in Uyo.

The Executive Council, presided by Governor Emmanuel, as disclosed by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Ini Ememobong, also approved a N200,000 scholarship scheme for 500 indigent and brilliant students of the state in tertiary institutions per session.

The Ministry of Education and State Scholarships Board was mandated to publish the eligibility criteria for candidates and to ensure a transparent and fair process for beneficiaries.

Also, the State government has approved the rearward of contract for the completion of the Cottage hospital in Ukanafun, abandoned by the immediate past administration in the state.

Before adjournment, EXCO received in audience, the new Brigade Commander of 2 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Abubakar Wase, who came to pay a courtesy call on the Governor, following his assumption of duties at the Brigade headquarters in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

As part of plans of strengthening the security apparatus of Akwa Ibom State, Governor Udom Emmanuel has revealed plans of building a permanent site for 2 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, at Mbiokporo, Ibesikpo Asutan LGA, to further equip the Brigade combat security challenges.

The Governor had earlier played host to the new Commander 2 Brigade, Brigadier General Abubakar Wase, recently deployed to the state,

Governor Emmanuel who acknowledged the need for sustaining peace and security in the state, reassured the Commander of same support and cooperation gave to the immediate past Commander of the Brigade, Brigadier General Mohammad Inuwa, noting that the state is looking forward to partnering the Nigerian Army address some of the security challenges in the State.

‘’I want to thank the Chief of Army Staff and I am expecting that soon he will come in so that together we can open up a permanent site of the 2 Brigade along Mbiokporo and see the area of support we can give as State Government before I Leave office’’.

The Chief Security Officer of the State commended the Nigerian Army for their collaboration with other security agencies to address security challenges in the state and solicited a mastery of the security architecture in order to tackle the gray areas.

Earlier, the Commander 2 Brigade, Brigadier General Abubakar Wase, who resumed duty in the state, thanked Governor Udom Emmanuel for the warm reception accorded the team and solicited assistance and cooperation in the maintenance of law and order.