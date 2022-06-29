Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor (M), speaking to newsmen, during the opening ceremony of Exercise Grand Nationale with Services War Colleges at the National Defence College (NDC) in Abuja on Monday. With him are: Commandant of the NDC, Rear Adm. Murtala Bashir and other senior officers. 02535/27/6/2022/Johnson Udeani/NAN

A non partisan advocacy organisation Unity Advocacy Group (UAG) has faulted calls by Zamfara state government calling on citizens to bear arms in self- defense saying, “allowing citizens to carry arms will affect the success of the 2023 general election.

The group while describing the call as dangerous, urged Nigerians to support the position of the Armed Forces of Nigeria on the issue.

The Zamfara state government had in a statement on Saturday by Ibrahim Dosara, the commissioner for information, in Gusau, directed residents to arm themselves against bandits.

The directive was however, faulted by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor, on Monday.

Irabor said the call was not right, as the armed forces and other security agencies were there to handle the challenges.

The group said the CDS and the military are very much aware of the dangerous consequences of allowing the citizens to bear.

UAG in a press release on Tuesday by the Convener, Ifeanyi Aigbedion said allowing the citizens to carry arms will also affect the success of the 2023 general election saying politicians will use the opportunity to arm thugs.

According to UAG, “We may not be aware of the dangers associated with allowing the citizens to bear arms. The Armed Forces of Nigeria are privileged to have all information and we should allow them sort out the security challenges.

“Allowing people to start carrying arms may likely deepen the security challenges and take it to uncontrollable levels.

“The Nigerian military has so far shown capacity in dealing with the security challenges. Politicians should not be allowed to compound the situation.

UAG also sided the position of some lawyers in the country who described the directive by Zamfara State as unlawful.