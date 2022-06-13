By Ebunoluwa Sessou

As part of efforts to inspire young boys and girls in Sports, the U.S. Consulate General Lagos under its Sports Diplomacy program and in collaboration with the Organized Basketball Network (OBN) Academy; has launched “Uplift African Youth Through Basketball” for 100 boys and girls within the age bracket of 6-18 within some communities in Rivers State.

The camp provided the participants an opportunity to learn from mentors, including alumni of U.S. government exchange programs, about the sport, gender-based violence, entrepreneurship, and inclusion of marginalized communities.

Speaking on the program, the U.S. Consulate Deputy Public Affairs Officer, Lagos, Jennifer Foltz reiterated the U.S. government’s commitment to empowering youth in underserved communities with valuable life skills through participation in sports.

She explained that the Sports Envoy program recruits passionate, articulate, community-oriented professional athletes from the United States to connect with communities in every corner of the world, using sports as the platform, to build connections and to bridge cultural divides.

“Our sports programs are not just about sports, they are a way to engage people especially youth, on important topics. The youth participants will learn about basketball, but also about gender-based violence and inclusion of marginalized communities. In addition, they will build their communication, leadership, and teamwork skills,” she added.

Declaring the basketball camp open, Rivers State Deputy Governor Ipalibo Banigo congratulated the participants on their enthusiasm and involvement in the program and encouraged them to keep dreaming big.

She expressed her satisfaction at the hard work demonstrated by the participants and conveyed her appreciation to the U.S. Consulate and OBN Academy, a local basketball institution founded by former NBA player Obinna Ekezie.

In his remarks, Ekezie said the basketball camp will provide the girls and boys with skills that will enable them to impact their communities positively. He added that the participants will benefit from follow-on activities throughout the summer.

“We made a lasting impact in Port Harcourt and we are grateful to the U.S. government for the partnership,” he said.

He however noted that the next edition of the “Uplift African Youth Through Basketball” will take place in Lagos in the coming weeks.