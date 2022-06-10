Two men who allegedly assaulted a police officer on Friday appeared in an Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court in Isabo, Ogun State.

The police charged Alexander Samson, 25 and Olasunkanmi Oniyide, 22, with assault and breach of peace.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Evelyn Motim, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on June 9 at 5:30 p.m. at Lafenwa area in Abeokuta.

Motim said that the defendants conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by assaulting Insp. Victoria Lawrence, in the course of discharging her duties.

She said that the defendants used their vehicle, hit and pushed Lawrence, which caused her body injury.

She added that the defendants unlawfully disobeyed the traffic rules by following one-way.

“The duo disobeyed the traffic rules and the police officer who was on duty tried cautioning them but they used their vehicle to hit her away from the road.

“The duo also conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of public peace by constituting nuisance when the police officer cautioned them from following one way traffic,” the prosecutor said.

According to him, the offences contravene sections 249, and 356 (2) and of the Criminal Law of Ogun 2006.

The Magistrate, Mrs O. A Akamo-Oyede, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000, each with one surety each in like sum.

She, however, adjourned the case until Aug. 29 for hearing