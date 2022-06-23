By Kingsley Omonobi

The Defence headquarters on Thursday disclosed that troops conducting military operations against terrorists, bandits/kidnappers and other criminal element’s neutralised 7 terrorists and bandits in different offensive in Zamfara and Katsina state’s on Monday and Tuesday.

DHQ also said that during the operation, troop’s rescued 6 kidnapped victims from bandit’s in Zamfara state and recovered arms and ammunition.

Making this known in a statement signed by Major Gen Bernard Onyeuko, Director, Defence Media Operations, DHQ said a notorious gun runner who specializes in selling and leasing arms and ammunition to bandits/kidnappers in Taraba state has been arrested.

The statement reads, “Troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies recorded significant successes in the last few days.

“On 21 Jun 2022 troops of FOB Bakura Operation Hadarin Daji responded to distress call of terrorists activities at Rafin Dankura in Bakura LGA of Zamfara State engaged the terrorists in a shoot out after abducting innocent civilians.

“After the encounter troops rescued six (6) kidnapped civilians and neutralised 2 bandits in the process.

“Items recovered includes 2 AK 47, one 36 Hand grenade, 2 Cell phones and the sum of two hundred and nineteen thousand (211,915.00).

“Similarly on 21 June 2022 in response to a distress call on terrorists activities, troops made contacts with marauding terrorists at Maigora in Faskari LGA of Katsina State and neutralized 2 terrorists in the process.

“In another development, troops of OP Whirl Stroke on 20 June 2022 arrested a notorious gun runner one Mr Ardo Manu Abdulrahaman Maranewo who has been on the wanted of security

“He is specialized in selling and leasing arms and ammunition to bandits and kidnappers in Taraba State.

“Furthermore, troops on patrol in Udei general along Udei – Markurdi-Lafiya road arrested 7 rail track vandals namely; Terswoo John (40yrs), Donald Kperuv (30yrs), Abraham Tinde (25yrs), Jamilu Danlami (20yrs), James Yandela (29yrs), Idris Usman Imam (32yrs) and Abubakar Adamu (30yrs), with a trailer (ABJ KWALI 846XB) loaded with cut to size vandalised railway tracks and sleepers.

“Also on 21 June 2022 troops raided a kidnappers enclave at Maraba in Ukyonugu Ityuluv Ward in Ukum LGA of Benue State and arrested a bandits collaborator one Mr Ichen Igbaka (65yrs) and his wife Mrs Salomi Gbaka.

“Their house as a hideout for kidnapped for late bandit leader Mr Azu. Suspects and items recovered are in custody for further interrogation.

“On 20 June 2022 troops of 151 TF Bn Operation Hadin Kai in conjunction with CJTF on clearance patrol made contact with terrorists along road Bama-Pulka.

“Two of the terrorists were neutralized, 2 locally made guns and ammunition was recovered from them.

“Also, on 20 June 2022 troops of Operation Hadin Kai neutralized a Boko Haram terrorist surrendered to own troops Mallam Alhaji Modu Rija at Tashangoto area.

“Items recovered from him include 1AK 47 rifle, 1×36 Hand Grenade, 26 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.

“Similarly On 21 June 2022 troops arrested a Boko Haram member Mallam Abacha Usman at Benishek and a terrorists logistics supplier Mallam Ibrahim Gira along Dambia -Biu road all in Borno State.

“On 19 June 2022 NNS DELTA discovered an Illegal Refining Site around Opumami Creek in Warri South LGA of Delta State.

“Items recovered include 2 metal storage tanks, 5 ovens, 7 dug out pits, with 120,300 litres of stolen crude oil.

“Similarly on the same day located 2 Illegal Refining Sites at Atumakiri with 10 ovens and 15 metal storage tanks with 450,000 litres of AGO and 350,000litres of stolen crude oil.”