…Rescue Kidnap Victim

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Defence headquarters said on Sunday that troops of Operation Whirl Stroke killed three armed bandits, arrested four and rescued a blindfolded kidnapped victim in the Katsina-Ala area of Benue State.

A statement by Major Gen Bernard Onyeuko, Director of Defence Media Operations said, “Notably on 24 June 2024, troops on clearance patrol acting on credible information arrested Four (4) suspected kidnappers at Igumale Council Ward of Ado LGA Benue State namely: Alhaji Abdullahi (18yrs), Sale Hassan (22yrs), Usman Abdullahi (20yrs), Ibrahim Iliyasu (23yrs).

“All arrested criminals have been handed over to the Police for further necessary action.

“Furthermore, on 26 June 2022 our troops carried a raid operation at a bandits hide out at Mbahuwuhe village in Utange council ward in Katsina-Ala LGA of Benue state.

“During the operation 3 bandits were neutralized and a kidnapped civilian one Mr Auva Tisa who was on blind fold in the hideout was rescued with injuries and he is presently undergoing treatment.

“Several items including 1 motorcycle, 2 cell phones among others were recovered before the hideout was brought down.

“The Military high command commends troops of Op WHIRL STROKE and encourages the general public to avail troops with credible and timely information on criminal activities.”