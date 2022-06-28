By Ogalah Ibrahim

The National Population Commission has commenced State Level Training Workshop in Katsina State for 1,230 field personnel to be engaged for the Trial Census scheduled for 11th to 24th July 2022.

The Federal Commissioner, National Population Commission (NPC), representing Katsina State, Engr. Bala Almu-Banye, disclosed this in a statement forwarded to Vanguard on Tuesday by its State Director Mairuwa Bala.

Almu-Banye said “the essence of the 12 day training which started on Monday 27 June in Daura LGA of Katsina State is to equip field functionaries with the required skills to effectively and efficiently deliver on the exercise.

“The 1,230 field personnel consist of facilitators, supervisors and enumerators drawn mainly from communities within the selected areas have been carefully selected for the Trial Census through an online recruitment process.”

According to the NPC Federal Commissioner, “The house numbering will take place from 11th to 16th July and will be followed by validation of Enumeration Area frame from 17th to 19th July and enumeration of persons from 20th to 24th July 2022.”

Almu-Banye further said that “The Trial Census is a dress rehearsal to evaluate all aspects of the census operations before the main census on a limited scale and it has the following specific objectives: to assess the quality of the EA maps, determine requisite educational qualification for enumerators, estimated workload for enumerators, logistics support for the main census among others.”

He reiterated the commitment of the present Commission to make the 2023 Census a resounding success through the adoption of technological innovations at every stage of the process. He urged the field personnel to demonstrate professionalism diligence and patriotism in their conduct during the Trial Census.

“Topics to be covered at the training of the field personnel includes census methodology, planning and operations, use of digital maps and Computer Assisted Personal Interview (CAPI), building numbering and household listing, enumeration procedure, completion of census questionnaire, and use of historical events and special population. This will be complemented with be on hands on exercise and field practical to ensure that personnel knowledge and skills are deepened,” Almu-Banye disclosed.