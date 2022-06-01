By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–THE Registrar,Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria, TRCN,Prof Josiah Ajiboye, has been elected the President of Africa Federation of Teaching Regulatory Authorities,AFTRA.

Ajiboye was elected at the end of the 9th Annual Conference and 11th Roundtable of the body held in Accra, Ghana, Wednesday June 1, 2021.

He took over from Mr Mabutho Cele who has been in the leadership for a period of 5 years.

The Africa Federation of Teaching Regulatory Authorities is a continental body comprising of all teaching regulatory authority in all the 54 Africa countries.

In addition, Ajiboye was honoured with a Fellowship award and Life membership of AFTRA at the conference given his long standing contributions to teacher professionalism and teacher welfare issues, not only in Nigeria but in the continent.

Other elected officers are: Deputy President- Zambia, Secretary General- Ghana, Treasurer – Namibia and Assistant Secretary General- South Africa.

In his acceptance speech, Ajiboye promised not to let the Federation down and to expand AFTRA activities to more French and Arabic speaking countries.

He also promised to assist countries yet to have teacher regulatory bodies to establish one, “so that together Africa teachers will enjoy professional status and benefits.”