By Ibrahim Hassan

KADUNA—It was an emotional reunion with family members as some of the victims of the March attack on Abuja-Kaduna bound train released, weekend, returned to Kaduna, Monday night.

After the latest release of 11 of the kidnapped passengers Saturday by the terrorists, they were flown to Abuja for medical evaluation and treatment before the decision to reunite them with their families.

One of the released victims from Musawa family in Kaduna, Amina, was received with joy by her family though her husband, who was travelling with her on that train, is still in captivity with 50 other kidnapped passengers.

One other victim, a middle-aged woman, who looked pale, could not stand without aid as she was said to have sustained severe injury in the kidnappers’ den .

The freed victims, who were still in shock, could not speak to journalists about their predicaments.

Their families, however, commended the Federal Government and all those who facilitated their release, calling on the authorities to intensify negotiations and hasten the release of other victims still in captivity.

“Our joy can only be complete if the Federal Government does not rest on its oars and make all the other abductees be freed,” said a family member.