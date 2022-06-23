By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo



Leaders of the relatives of the abducted Abuja-Kaduna train passengers, have raised alarm that thought of the harrowing experience of their loved ones in the kidnappers den had made some of their members to be thinking of committing suicide.

While addressing journalists in Kaduna on Thursday,Chairman of the relatives, Dr. Abdulfatai Jimoh, said they were happy over the release of the 11 hostages by the bandits but family members of the other hostages were not left out in the harrowing experience with some already in depression with suicidal thoughts.

” We cannot wait to see the end of this nightmare ,” he said.

He therfore appealed to the Federal Government to speed up the process of the release of the remaining 50 hostages who had spent 87 days in captivity.

He said the families thought the 22 women and children would have been set free in the first phase of those released by the terrorists.

” Our joy will know no bounds if the remaining 50 hostages are set free by their captors in the shortest time possible,” he said.

“Since this dark day of 28th March 2022 only 11 people out of the abducted citizens have been reunited with their families leaving behind 50 innocent Nigerians in the hands of their abductors under horrible condition of living.”

“Our hearts were gladdened on Tuesday, 21 June 2022 when Mr.President issued fresh orders to security chiefs to spare no effort in freeing the remaining 50 hostages alive and in the shortest time possible.”

“Our joy will know no bounds if this presidential directive is given accelerated action that results in a positive outcome.”

“It is necessary to restate that our family members still in captivity are living under horrendous conditions, many of them are sick with poor medical care in addition to poor nutrition, environmental hazards and more frighteningly living in perpetual fear of threat to life. These conditions have led to deteriorating health status – both physical and psychological of the hostages and it calls for urgent rescue efforts.”

“Family members of these hostages are not left out in this harrowing experience with some already in depression with suicidal thoughts. We cannot wait to see the end of this nightmare.”

“While we had expected all the women and children, 22 people in total, held hostage to have been released in the first phase of the negotiation with the abductors, we are glad to receive the 11 persons now rescued, but our joy will only be complete when all abductees regain their freedom.”

” We commend the efforts of the Chief of Defence Staff, Service Chiefs, Heads of Security Agencies, the Presidential Committee, Institutions, Organizations and individuals who had collectively worked tirelessly for the success of the first phase of negotiation.”

“We learnt that negotiations are ongoing for the second phase and we hope and pray that this phase will be the final phase to bring this sad incident to a joyful closure with the release of the remaining 50 captives and in the shortest time possible,” he said.

