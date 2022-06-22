.

Dayo Johnson Akure

A Junior Secondary school student of St Carmel Girls School, lkare- Akoko, in Akoko North East council area of Ondo state, Motunrayo John, has reportedly been swept away by flood.

The victims identity was revealed when her mathematical set was pick floating on the river.

Vanguard gathered that the victim who left the school premises while the rain was falling was swept away around River Dada, in the Semusemu area of the ancient town.

One of the students told newsmen that the victim was playing in the rain by measuring the dept of the flood when she was suddenly swept away.

Efforts by her mates to pull her back proved abortive as her two feet were off balance and they watched helplessly as she disappeared in the flood.

Eyewitness account said she was swept directly into the popular, but notorious River Dada around the Semusemu area of Ikare town.

Speaking, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Ikare-Akoko Police Division, Olatujoye Akinwande, who confirmed the ugly incident said that the principal of the school, Mrs Ajoke Asiwaju reported the matter at the station.

Akinwande pointed out that search and rescue operation for the young girl had since commenced.

The Police Chief advise parents to caution their children against playing with erosion.

Recall that many people including the student of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba, Akoko have suffered same date in the river Dada in past years during raining season.

Their corpses were never recovered even after the rain subsided.