The Maiyaki (Estu) of Kupa His Royal Highness Alhaji Mohammadu Kabir Isah is dead.

Until his death on Sunday June 12, he was the Vice Chairman of Lokoja Traditional Council and the Custodian of Kupa land.

Late Alhaji Isah reigned as the traditional ruler of Kupaland between 2nd October, 1979 and 12th June 2022.

He was a respected traditional rular in Nupe Land and a close Adviser to Emir of Bida, Etsu Nupe.

He is survived by wives, children and grandchildren, nephews and grandnephews amongst whom is Amb. Adamu Isa, Pharm Dauda Kabir Isa, Mal. Umar Kabir Isa, Hauwa Isa, Hajara Isa, Mal. Abdulmalik Suleiman etc.

He was buried in Abuja Kupa, Lokoja LGA according to islamic rites witnessed by a mamoth crowd