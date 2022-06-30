By Biodun Busari

Premier League club, Tottenham have concluded a deal to sign Brazilian player, Richarlison from Everton for £50m plus add-ons and set to announce the signing if the forward passes a medical in Brazil.

Agreement was reached on personal terms on Wednesday and the two clubs have settled outstanding issues relating to the deal’s structure, clearing Richarlison to make the move he wanted to a Champions League club.

Tottenham will return to Champions League campaign having missed out on three consecutive seasons after finishing as runners-up to Liverpool in 2018/19.

The North London club had offered players including Harry Winks and Steven Bergwijn in part-exchange but Everton wanted a cash-only transfer.

According to reports, the first part of the paperworks have been signed and Richarlison is set to exit Everton four years after he was bought from Watford.

The Brazil international has scored 53 goals in 152 games for Everton and should soon be joined at Spurs by the Barcelona defender Clément Lenglet.

Both clubs are in advanced talks over a season’s loan for the France centre-half, with a meeting scheduled for Thursday to discuss issues including his salary. Lenglet, who started seven La Liga games last season, is keen on the transfer.

The Antonio Conte’s side had made three signings this summer, bringing in Yves Bissouma, Ivan Perisic and the back-up goalkeeper Fraser Forster.