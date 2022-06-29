The long-awaited real estate project named IRE by Pertinence was finally launched on Thursday, 23 June, 2022, with stakeholders and realtors present at the company’s headquarters to witness the occasion.

The launch, which took place at the Pertinence Place in Akowonjo Lagos, was a hybrid meeting with onsite and online participation.

The project was officially unveiled, and realtors afterwards participated in a question and answer session led by Yemisi Kolade, the Operations Lead at Pertinence.

IRE, an estate occupying over 350 acres of land in Mowe along Lagos-Sagamu expressway, got its name coined from the first letters of Inhabit, Resort and Enterprise, which are the three aspects of the project.

According to the co-founder of Pertinence Group, Mr. Wisdom Ezekiel, the estate has been designed to provide comfort, work-life balance and security for residents.

He said a chunk of the land had already been apportioned for commercial activities, and another chunk for the establishment of a resort centre within the estate.

“Ire is basically where people can live, where people can relax and where people can work and make

money. So we have the Inhabit, a lot of building projects, a lot of landed properties to be acquired, and we are also building the first resort in Mowe.

There is no resort center in that axis at the moment.

“Mowe has about 1.4 million people living and working in the axis, and if they want to enjoy themselves, there’s nowhere to go. But now we are going to be having a very secured environment where they can go and enjoy themselves.

“Statistics have it that about 3.3million people come to Mowe annually, especially because several churches have their camps in that area, as well as the NASFAT praying ground. So we expect to have over 30,000 visitors annually at the Ire resort.

“Then we have the Enterprise, which is the commercial aspect of the estate, where people can do business.

There’s going to be shopping malls, hotels, cinemas, schools, hospitals, co-working spaces and all kinds of places where people can work, make money and do business,” he added.

Co-founder, Dr. Sunday Olorunsheyi, who connected with the launch via Zoom technology from Ontario, Canada, shared some mouthwatering opportunities that realtors and past property subscribers could benefit from.

“We have partnered with some banks to ensure land owners in Ire can have access to loans using their land documents. We have also partnered with a top financial institution to provide mortgage for interested customers,” said Olorunsheyi.

He added: “For any previous customer of Pertinence Properties that would want a portion of Ire, they will get a N500,000 discount voucher from us. All they need to do is show us evidence that they have completed a transaction with us in the past.”

Among those who also spoke during the event were, the Head of land and urban development, Mr. Olumide Okedara; Director property development, Engr. Osezino Egweni; Head business development, Mr. Emmanuel Osubu; and the CEO, Pertinence Properties Limited, Mr. Jeffery Ehikioha Itepu.

Meanwhile, an official website for the IRE project was also launched at the event, together with designated handles on social media platforms to ensure all required information are consistently passed to customers and interested investors.

Pertinence prides itself to have sold around 2.1million square metres of land within 80 estate locations across seven Nigerian states, in the 10 years that the company has existed.