Finally, Pertinence , a real estate company based in Lagos, Nigeria, has launched her long-anticipated signature estate project named: IRE.

IRE (meaning Goodness in English), was launched amidst pomp and pageantry at The Pertinence Place, her company’s corporate headquarters on Thursday June 23, 2022.

IRE, an estate occupying over 350 acres of land in Mowe along the Lagos-Sagamu Expressway, got its coinage from the first alphabets of Inhabit, Resort and Enterprise, being the three unique features of the project.

According to an elated Co-founder of Pertinence Group, Mr. Wisdom Ezekiel, the estate is designed to provide comfort, work-life balance and security for residents. He said a good portion of the land had already been earmarked to drive commercial activities and to establish a resort within the estate.

He said, “Ire is basically where people can live, where people can relax and where people can work and make money. So we have the Inhabit, a lot of building projects, a lot of landed properties to be acquired, and we are also building the first resort in Mowe. There is no resort center in that axis at the moment.

“Mowe has about 1.4 million people living and working in the axis, and if they want to enjoy themselves, there’s nowhere to go. But now we are going to be having a very secure environment where they can go and enjoy themselves.

“Statistics have it that about 3.3million people come to Mowe annually, especially because several churches have their camps in that area, as well as the NASFAT praying ground. So we expect to have over 30,000 visitors annually at the Ire resort.

“Then we have the Enterprise, which is the commercial aspect of the estate, where people can do business. There’s going to be shopping malls, hotels, cinemas, schools, hospitals, co-working spaces and all kinds of places where people can work, make money and do business.”

His partner and Co-founder, Dr. Sunday Olorunsheyi, who joined the launch via Zoom technology from Ontario, Canada, shared some mouthwatering opportunities that realtors and past property subscribers could benefit from.

“We are partnering with some banks to ensure land owners in IRE can have access to loans using their land documents. We have also partnered with a top financial institution to provide mortgage for interested customers,” said Olorunsheyi

He added: “For any previous customer of Pertinence Properties that would want a portion of Ire, they will get a N500,000 discount voucher from us. All they need to do is show us evidence that they have completed a transaction with us in the past.”

The hybrid launch was graced by frontline real estate enthusiasts, including investors, realtors, customers, staff, friends and families of the real estate company, plus majority others who participated online.

After official unveiling, realtors, other guests and the host team, decked in beautiful IRE tops, retired to cozy open air hangout, to treat guests to good entertainment, which was laced with a special questions and answer highlight, anchored by Yemisi Kolade, the Operations Lead at Pertinence.

Earlier, during the official launch, the Group Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Stephen Oluwatobi, the Head of Land and Urban Development, Mr. Olumide Okedara; Director Property Development, Engr. Osezino Egweni; Head Business Development, Mr. Emmanuel Osubu; and the CEO, Pertinence Properties Limited, Mr. Jeffery Ehikioha, had taken turns to enlighten the excited audience on how a portion of IRE would permanently bring goodness into their lives.

Meanwhile, an official website for the IRE project was also launched at the event, together with designated handles on social media platforms to ensure all required information are consistently passed to customers and interested investors.

Pertinence prides herself to have sold almost 2.1million square metres of land within her 80 estate locations across seven Nigerian states, in the 10 years that the company has existed.