.

Dear Bunmi,

I got married last year to a man I’d dated for close to two years. I thought it was a happy marriage but, recently, I found out that my husband has been sending provocative text messages to a girlfriend.

I’d never have known if I hadn’t checked his mobile phone out of curiosity.

Needless to say, I am devastated and my seemingly happy world has fallen apart. I don’t know if I will ever be able to trust him again.

I thought basis for infidelity occurs when a rut has set in, not when you’re in the glow of a recent marriage. I noticed before that he was always looking at other women, but didn’t realise he could take things this far. Do you think I should leave, now that I have only one infant son to consider?

Susan, by e-mail.

Dear Susan,

Stay where you are! Your discovery has obviously come as a shock to you.

Your husband’s private messages to another woman seem to confirm that he might like to do more than simply admire the opposite sex from afar.

Your checking his phone points to the fact that you’ve been suspicious of him for a while. Establishing trust in a marriage requires a couple to be open with each other about their needs and their fears. It’s obvious you two haven’t reached this stage.

Have a word with your husband on how he feels about his new role as a married man, the hope you share for your young marriage and your mutual need for fidelity. Instead of running away from the problem, confide honestly in each other. Difficulties such as you are experiencing can deepen the emotional intimacy between a couple. Trust will then be able to grow.