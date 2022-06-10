Nigerian-American based singer, popularly known as Tomi Favored Alesh, has released her latest single titled ‘Committed to You’.

Talented and award-winning music minister, who disclosed that the newly released song was inspired by the word of God and her walk with God, said the song is one of the many projects she is working on this year.

Tomi Favored further added that: “My latest song which featured Suanesha was birthed from my daily walk with Christ, what I learn from the Bible, my prayer and trying to express myself to God.

“Through the song, ‘Committed To You’, I am basically telling God I’m still for Him and with Him.”

The latest song “Committed to you” is officially released on all platforms on June 8th, 2022. The audio as well as the video of the song is out while the video is being premiered on my YouTube channel.”

The songs are already on various platforms including; https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/tomifavored/committed-to-you-feat-suanesha, https://youtu.be/JRertp8Pxxk, https://music.amazon.com/albums/B0B1TW26B2?do=play&trackAsin=B0B1TFG12F&ref=dm_sh_7xOn7glYBLrUqVlT1JxmYFtV3 among others.

Speaking on the choice of Suanesha as a featured artist on the song, Tomi noted that she decided to work with the talented minister after her music came up in a conversation with a mutual friend.

“I went online to listen to her music. I was blessed and thought she had a sweet spirit and good heart for God. So when we ended up interacting with one another, I asked if she would collaborate with me, and she kindly obliged.

“My last major collaboration was released on January 22nd 2022 and that was with pastor Elijah Oyelade and producer Eli-J titled ‘You Are Good.’

I am presently releasing singles and collaborations. In the near future, there may be a full project. I’ll let everyone interested know when that time comes.

“I try to always be grateful to God for His continued grace. Things have mostly been going well, I keep working, writing, wanting to release more content, and staying busy using the talents God has given me. It’s not always easy, honestly, but I believe I am called to encourage with my voice so that’s what I do.

“I believe and hope that this song will encourage listeners to evaluate their relationship with God and help them decide to either commit to Him anew or perhaps renew a previous commitment to Him with more fervor.”

Tomi Favored however hinted that she has a few other songs to be released soon. On some of the songs will feature great artist like; Prospa Ochimana, Folabi Nuel, Michael Stuckey and more; preferably audio and video releases just like with ‘Committed to you’. I’ll also continue serving at my home church and in itinerant ministry,” she said.