Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage got Nigerians talking again after a video of her stepping out to a function in a carton colour jacket on white pants without a bra, showing off her cleavage trended on social media.

In the video, Tiwa Savage who seemed uncomfortable with the outfit was seen using her hand to cover her chest at some point.

For celebrities in the Western world, it is a norm for them but many Nigerians often frown at singers who dress in such style.

The video generated mixed reactions from netizens, while some lashed at Tiwa Savage, others defended her.

13. As a woman can you wear what

Tiwa savage is wearing here outside?



pic.twitter.com/ZOeGgPiZq5 — JayNaija Blogger (@JaynaijaBlog) June 14, 2022

pearlericsson wrote: “She’s ain’t comfy”

adedeji_omooba1 wrote: “Is this dress up comfortable for her ? No matter what it is she not comfortable and decent for her to be in such dresses … despite the viral indecent video that leak last time she needed to adjust but displaying what people label her”

omoologo777 wrote: “She has absolutely nothing to hide again bcos we have seen it all”

abricsbybidemi wrote: “Can never be wrong in the eyes of her fans”

freyobilliofficial wrote: “She sef is not even comfortable”

karenelaye wrote: “Why wearing an outfit that u re not comfortable in”

naseerathe wrote: “She self wear am finish con dey uncomfortable”