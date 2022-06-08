By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has congratulated Bola Tinubu on his victory as the Presidential flag-bearer of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the 2023 general poll, saying the victory has demonstrated once again that he is a dogged fighter in the quest for democratic society.

Aregbesola, a former Governor of Osun State, made the remark in his congratulatory message after the declaration of Tinubu as the winner of the presidential primary.

Tinubu, a national leader of the ruling party and former governor of Lagos State, defeated 13 other presidential aspirants including the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to clinch the party’s ticket for 2023 presidential election at the APC presidential primary in Abuja.

Tinubu polled 1,271 delegate votes to defeated his closest rival, former Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi who scored 316 votes.

Osinbajo scored 235 to emerge third place in the contested which featured 23 aspirants, with nine withdrawing from the race even before the contest commenced

According to Aregbesola, “I write to felicitate with you on your hard fought victory at the just concluded Presidential Primary election of our great party, APC.

“You have demonstrated once again that you are a dogged fighter and in your quest for the establishment of a democratic society, you are willing to go the whole hog.

“It is my prayer that you will ride on the crest of the momentum of this triumph to lead our party to victory in next year’s General Elections.

“On behalf of my family and our associates, I heartily congratulate you on this well deserved victory. Congratulations sir.”