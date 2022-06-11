.

Dayo Johnson Akure

Candidate of the All Progressive Congress in Akoko South East/West Federal Constituency, Ondo State, Asiwaju Adegboyega Adefarati has attributed the victory of the partys Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to his political tenacity, temperament to manage, merge vast interests, supporters, leaders, groups and regions.

Adefarati in a statement to felicitate with Asiwaju Tinubu, congratulated him on his landslide victory in the just concluded APC Presidential Primary Election.

The former Commissioner for Agriculture and Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, described Asiwaju as a master planner in the game of politics in the country.

He pointed out that “The victory is a testament to his political tenacity and temperament to manage and merge vast interests, supporters, leaders, groups and regions over long years of his well-ochestrated and articulated ambition and vision for Nigeria.

“In the game of politics, Asiwaju is a master planner, commanding force and arresting personality who has not only raised men and leaders, he is also a great friendship builder and manager.

“Talk of democracy in Nigeria, Jagaban’s name travels minds across the globe.

“The realization of Southern Presidency after President Muhammadu Buhari wouldn’t have been possible without the efforts of a bold and brave fighter, the Grand Commander of Amotekun Corps in Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN.

“My leader fought and fired verbal missiles and resiliently engaged in consultations to foster the unity of Nigeria.

“History will be ever kind to him, my oga. Thank you Asiwaju for giving us Aketi in 2012 and for your support beyond. What a commendable decision!

“Once again, I felicitate with Asiwaju of the universe on his victory. All I can offer God on his behalf is thanks, prayers for robust health and longevity of life.

“Being our standard bearer, it is not an overstatement that Asiwaju has rare political equal in the political cinematography of Nigeria.

Adefarati added that ” Let me, therefore, use this opportunity to congratulate him in advance as the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.