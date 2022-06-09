By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Lagos, Cornelius Ojelabi and council chairmen in Lagos, under the auspices of Conference 57, have described the victory of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the Presidential flag bearer of APC in 2023 presidential election as the victory of all Nigerians and renewed hope for democratic, economic rejuvenation in Nigeria.

They made the remarks in their separate congratulatory messages on Thursday, to Tinubu.

Recall that Tinubu, a two-term Governor of Lagos State, on Wednesday emerged the presidential candidate of APC for the 2023 elections, after polling 1,271 votes in the primary election of the ruling party, APC, to defeat 13 other contenders to clinch the ticket at the party’s Special National Convention held at the Eagle Square, Abuja on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, while congratulating the National Leader of APC, Tinubu, described him as a “visionary, consistent, loyal, enigmatic and master strategist” who can use his brain, skills and knowledge to bring about radical and positive change in the country when elected as president.

He implored all the party’s leaders and members to be united for its victory in the 2023 general elections.

The Governor appealed to those who contested against Tinubu during the primaries to show high spirit of sportsmanship and join hands with the candidate for APC to maintain its winning streak come 2023.

Sanwo-Olu, who served as the Chairman of the Special Convention sub-Committee on Finance and Logistics, also praised President Muhammadu Buhari, APC national executives and Progressives Governors’ Forum for their contribution to the success of the convention and emergence of Tinubu as the party’s presidential candidate.

According to him: “I congratulate our National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his landslide victory at the primaries and his emergence as the presidential candidate of our great party, All Progressives Congress. His victory is a testimony to his many years of good gestures and political networks across the country.

“I believe in the mandate, vision and commitment of our great leader in building a prosperous and safe Nigeria. Asiwaju Tinubu is tested and trusted to provide leadership in uniting the country, solve security challenges, accelerate infrastructural development and grow our economy.

“Ever consistent in his thoughts and actions about the development of the country, not many leaders in contemporary Nigeria are as detribalised as Tinubu, whose heart accommodates every section of the country.

“I believe strongly that he will be a good president if he succeeds President Buhari next year.

“I congratulate President Buhari, leaders and members of our great party on the conduct of a successful and peaceful convention.

“I also appreciate all the delegates that voted during the presidential election for demonstrating true loyalty in the spirit of democracy.

“I am particularly excited by how some governors, party’s chieftains and members, especially delegates put the collective interest of the party and nation above their personal interest.”

Lagos APC chairman, Ojelabi

In a congratulatory message, Ojelabi said that Tinubu’s victory was for all progressives, who believed that Nigeria would return to greatness.

He described the victory as landslide and a testimony of Tinubu’s political sagacity and doggedness.

The chairman said that Tinubu had remained a strong pillar of democracy and a builder of leaders.

Ojelabi stated: “The landmark victory recorded by our father, mentor and National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is for progressives, who believe that Nigeria can be back to greatness.

“It is for the unity, progress and more development of the country. Your antecedents and track records testify to this and many more.

“On behalf of my family and Lagos State Executives of All Progressives Congress, l congratulate our father, a strong pillar of democracy and a builder of leaders, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on your victory as our party flag bearer in the 2023 General Elections.”

Ojelabi also commended the state government under the leadership of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for support.

He also commended delegates from the state for loyalty and commitment to the actualisation of the ‘Asiwaju Project’ at the primary election.

Ojelabi, therefore, urged APC members in Lagos State to continue to show huge support for the party as the 2023 General Elections draws near.

“I sincerely appreciate you all for your loyalty and commitment to the cause. I am really proud of you.

“This is just the beginning; we need to do more. As we approach the general elections, our bond must be tighter,” he said.

Conference 57

Also, a group, consisting of 20 Local Governments and 37 Local Council Development Area, LCDAs, chairmen in Lagos, under the auspices of Conference 57, has congratulated Tinubu on the victory.

The chairman of Conference 57, Kolade Alabi, in a congratulatory message to Tinubu read in part: “We In the Conference 57 of Lagos State hereby express our hearty congratulations to our Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the most deserved victory as the Presidential flag bearer of our party, All Progressives Congress.

“We also use this opportunity to express our gratitude to all delegates from our jurisdiction for their unflinching support.

“We hereby assure all that the victory of our Asiwaju is the victory of all Nigerians and a renewed hope for democratic rejuvenation and economic ressurection in our country.

“We hereby call on all not to rest on our oars until the final victory is attained.”