By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu has written to congratulate the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his emergence as standard bearer of the party at its 2022 Special Convention and Presidential Primary.

Adamu had in the lead up to the exercise demonstrated open animosity towards Tinubu who he said would be severely sanctioned for publicly recalling how he (Tinubu) helped President Muhammadu Buhari to power in 2015.

The party chair had also announced Senate President Ahmad Lawan as the preferred consensus presidential aspirant of the party, a move that was fiercely resisted by critical stakeholders of the party including members of the National Working Committee NWC.

However, in a congratulatory letter to Tinubu on Wednesday night, Adamu said the emergence of the former Lagos State Governor as standard bearer of the APC has now vindicated the party’s nationalistic outlook and patriotic disposition.

He said; “I present to Your Excellency, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, my compliments and those of the members of the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress, in the best of traditions.

“I write on behalf of the entire membership of the All Progressives Congress to congratulate Your Excellency on the sterling victory that you recorded at the just concluded Special National Convention to emerge as the Presidential Candidate of our great Party.

“Your victory has vindicated our Party’s nationalistic outlook and patriotic posture as the Party of choice for every Nigerian. I am pleased that the Party spoke with one voice when the delegates voted overwhelmingly to nominate you as our presidential candidate.

“It is my sincere hope and prayer that our collaborative efforts between the Party’s National Secretariat and your Presidential campaign team will proceed with the shared expectations of victory at the 2023 general elections, by the grace of God.

“Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest regard”