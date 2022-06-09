By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Lagos, Cornelius Ojelabi, said that Tinubu’s victory is for the unity, progress and more development of the country.

Ojelabi added that it was for all progressives, who believed that Nigeria would return to greatness.

He described the victory as landslide and a testimony of Tinubu’s political sagacity and doggedness.

The chairman said that Tinubu had remained a strong pillar of democracy and a builder of leaders.

Ojelabi stated: “The landmark victory recorded by our father, mentor and National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is for progressives, who believe that Nigeria can be back to greatness.

`It is for the unity, progress and more development of the country. Your antecedents and track records testify to this and many more.

“On behalf of my family and Lagos State Executives of All Progressives Congress, l congratulate our father, a strong pillar of democracy and a builder of leaders, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on your victory as our party flag bearer in the 2023 General Elections.”

Ojelabi also commended the state government under the leadership of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for support.

He also commended delegates from the state for loyalty and commitment to the actualisation of the ‘Asiwaju Project’ at the primary election.

Ojelabi, therefore, urged APC members in Lagos State to continue to show huge support for the party as the 2023 General Elections draws near.

“I sincerely appreciate you all for your loyalty and commitment to the cause. I am really proud of you.

“This is just the beginning; we need to do more. As we approach the general elections, our bond must be tighter,” he said.

Recall that Tinubu, a two-term Governor of Lagos State, on Wednesday emerged the presidential candidate of APC for the 2023 elections, after polling 1,271 votes in the primary election of the ruling party, APC, to defeat 13 other contenders to clinch the ticket at the party’s Special National Convention held at the Eagle Square, Abuja on Tuesday and Wednesday.