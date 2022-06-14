A group loyal to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from the North-east under the aiges of North-east APC Mandate has appealed to the national leaders of the party and all the stakeholders in other regions to consider former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara as a running mate to Bola Tinubu.

The North-east APC group said Yakubu Dogara remains the best option for the party’s presidential candidate.

Addressing a press conference Tuesday, convenr of the group, Muhammed Nurudeen, said Bauchi state should be considered because “it is the stronghold of APC in the history of politics in Nigeria.”

According to the group, the state has always given the highest percentage of votes to the ruling party (APC), even when it is in opposition. The honour will double the efforts not only in Bauchi State but the entire North East zone.

“YAKUBU DOGARA -The best option for Asiwaju’s running mate. As the cruise for search of the All Progressives Congress Vice Presidency candidate is becoming hotter, the party is blessed with many qualified competent candidates. But, the former Speaker, Rt. Hon Yakubu Dogara is the best candidate for the office. Expectedly, our candidate is blessed with a popular block votes.

“Another reason why Bauchi State is the strong hold in the history of politics in Nigeria. And it always gives the highest percentage of votes to the ruling party(APC), even when it is in opposition. Therefore, Bauchi State deserved to be given the seat of Vice President, because within the North East the state was left behind, while other States in the region were overloaded with political offices.

“The political icon who also deserved this honour in Bauchi State is Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, a grassroot politician, selfless leader “who leads by example” political Icon, non partisan politician who shows fair treatment irrespective of religion, ethnic or sectional background in every aspect of life. He such a phenomenon in poltics to the extend that he has successfully installed two Governors in Bauchi State and he is in the process of installing the third.

“The man Dogara is in politics for over 20 years and within the corridor. He was elected member Representing the good people of Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa Constituency since 2007-2023. He became Speaker of the eight Assembly, (House of Representative) from 2015-2019.

“He has been peaceful and busy discharging his constitutional responsibilities effectively, and under his able leadership has achieved many goals.

“Dogara is a natural born leader whose sterling qualities are exceptional. He is one man who grew steadily through hard work, discipline, prudence, fear of God, honesty and can best be described as a bastion of hope, courage, and an epitome of humility to anybody who comes close to him.

“During his stay in the NASS he sponsored numbers of bills, and many of the bills were established. It has set unprecedented records of achievements in Nigeria’s legislative and political history since independence in 1960.

“Notable among the many silent achievements; so far, over 1000 resolutions touching many aspects of our national life considered and passed, and hundreds of public petitions from ordinary Nigerians treated and addressed. Outstanding among these are the North East Development Commission, the Not too Young to Run Act, Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission Bill, among others. He has huge appeal amongst youths from across all States of the Federation because of the fact that he singlehandedly pushed the Not too young to Run Act across the finish line. He also enjoys huge followership amongst women because of his eloquent advocacy on gender issues.”

While expressing assurance that APC will be better for it if Dogara is picked as Tinubu’s running mate, the group said: “Bauchi state will automatically switch over to APC without much hard work and the parties position in Gombe, Adamawa and Taraba will be greatly enhanced and strengthened. We should also not forget how his emergence will attract followership from his friends and colleagues of many years in all the 360 Federal Constituencies plus the FCT.”