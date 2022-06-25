.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Ahead of the 2023 Presidential election, the Coalition for Peace and Progress has thrown its weight behind former Speaker of the House of Representatives,Rt. Hon .Yakubu Dogara,insisting that he is the most qualified and committed to be the running mate of the Presidential candidate of the All progressives Congress(APC).

Speaking at a press conference in Kaduna on Saturday, the National Coordinator of the Coalition, Dr. Muhammad Chindo, said in other to ensure sense of fairness and belonging, it is pertinent that the person to be picked as APC Presidential running mate must be someone who has the required qualities and political experience such as Rt. Hon. Dogara.

According to him,” it is important that the future Vice President must be a Christain that can transcend primordial sentiments bordering on religion and the twin evil of tribalism and sectionalism,” he said.

” We have unanimously come to the conclusion that the best person most suited to hold the position of the future Vice President under the APC, is none other than the Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogora, former Speaker of the Federal House of Representative of Nigeria.”

“In arriving at our decision to pick Rt.Hon. Yakubu Dogara as running mate to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the coalition has taken considerations on a number of factors: As a member of the Federal House of Representatives and Speaker of the Honourable House from 2007 untill he voluntarily agreed to step down, Dogara has the required political experience and knowledge, more than any other possible choice currently being proposed.”

“Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara is a grassroot politician who was tested and trusted by the people of his constituency, who had the honour and privilege to be elected for constructive 4 terms.”

“Rt. Hon. Yakubu is a bridge builder who is compassionate, loves progress, and his love for humanity is unprecedented . He has always enjoyed the trust and confidence of the people of his constituency of Dass/ Tafawa Balewa/ Bigoro, that is made up of diverse people who belong to different religious beliefs and tribes,” he said.