By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Former spokesman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Lagos State, Seye Oladejo, has said the emergence of Bola Tinubu as the presidential candidate of APC in 2023 general poll would usher in a breathe of fresh air to Nigerian nation.

Oladejo, a chieftain of APC, made the remark in a statement on Wednesday, while reacting to Tinubu’s victory at the APC Presidential primaries in Abuja.

Tinubu, a national leader of the ruling party and former governor of Lagos State, defeated 13 other presidential aspirants including the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to clinch the party’s ticket for 2023 presidential election.

Tinubu polled 1,271 delegate votes to defeated his closest rival, former Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi who scored 316 votes.

Osinbajo scored 235 to emerge third place in the contested which featured 23 aspirants, with nine withdrawing from the race even before the contest commenced

Reacting, Oladejo said: “This is a victory well-deserved and most expected. It implies that diligence, consistency and large-heartedness do get rewarded in politics.

“When Asiwaju declared his intention to vie for the APC Presidential ticket and some of us threw our hats in the ring to supporting him, we were called names.

“Today people like us feel justified that at last, Nigeria is ready for a leadership that is informed, that is prepared and ready to take our country to earn a well-deserved place in a comity of Nations.

“What Asiwaju candidacy represents is a breathe of fresh air for Nigerian nation.

“He has come to give us the real hope for development, security, confidence of Nigerians wherever we travel all over the world that we have a leadership that will take us to the lofty height of the dreams of our founding fathers.”

The former Secretary and ex-Chairman of Mushin Local Government congratulated Tinubu, his supporters and those who initially opposed his aspirations.

Oladejo, also a former Commissioner for Special Duties, added that Tinubu had given a good fight, describing such fight as the spirit of democracy.

“The truth of the matter is that Asiwaju is a unifier, he has a large heart, and he will be ready to rally everybody within and outside the party for him to win the election come 2023,” Oladejo said.