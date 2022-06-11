Former All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Assembly aspirant for Ika north east Delta State Mr Promise Ogumu congratulated Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory at the All Progressives Congress presidential primary.

Promise Ogumu in congratulatory message said Tinubu is the best candidate to reset Nigeria.

He noted that despite the challenges faced by the country , supporting Tinubu will be for total transformation of Nigeria.

“The victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressive Congress is well deserved.

Tinubu is not a baby politician, he has paid his dues and deserved to be Nigeria President.

His antecedents are clear fact that if elected president, he will do more that the current administration is doing at the moment .

Tinubu has a passion for the transformation of Nigeria and his passion must be supported for the betterment of our people.

I am happy with the level of supports he got at the primary and the jubilation after his victory .

It goes to show his acceptability by Nigerians and beyond .

It’s my prayer that he will emerged victoriously .” he said while urging Tinubu to go on reconciliation.