Babagana Zulum of Borno State

By Wole Mosadomi

A group in the North under the aegis of “All Progressives Congress, APC, Stakeholders forum” has appealed to Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State to accept to be the running mate to the Party’s Presidential Flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the forthcoming 2023 Presidential election.

The group made up of representatives from the seven states in the North Central geo-political zone, at a briefing in Minna, Niger State said, serving Nigeria at this point in time is more important than serving Borno State. According to the National Chairman of the group, Mallam Yusuf Sulaiman, “If he is really a loyal party member and a patriotic citizen, he should reconsider his stand of not accepting to serve as vice to any presidential candidate and accept the clarion call by accepting to be the running mate to Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu for the 2023 presidential election. He should know that Nigerians and the APC need him more than Borno state because this is a higher service to the Nation.

“For the ruling party to be victorious in the 2023 presidential election, religion should not be the determining factor; Muslim/Muslim or Christian/Christian ticket does not matter; what is most relevant for now is who can deliver and save the country from its present quagmire and predicament.