SKC Ogbonnia

By Dennis Agbo

Former Presidential Aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the 2019 general elections, Dr. SKC Ogbonnia, has accused the 2023 Presidential flagbearer of the APC, Alhaji Ahmed Bola Tinubu, of being responsible for the non-emergence of an aspirant from the South East as the candidate of the party in the Wednesday’s presidential primary election.

Ogbonnia, however, warned that the calculated denial of an Igbo presidential candidate is capable of fueling the separatist agitation presently ongoing in the South east, adding that Tinubu ambushed President Mohamadu Buhari to emerge as the presidential candidate of the APC.

He urged the patriotic people of the South West Nigeria not to vote for Tinubu in the general election, noting that Tinubu’s ‘naked ambition’, is capable of plunging the country back to the acrimonious politics of the past, that was characterized by primordial ethnic, religious, and regional sentiments.

In a statement he made available, on Thursday, Ogbonnia alleged that Tinubu’s nomination was not only a bold admission that the ruling party is unfair and unjust, but also affirmed the party as the most corrupt in Nigerian history.

“One simple fact that has eluded the thinking faculty of pundits is that Tinubu’s inordinate ambition to rule Nigeria ambushed the regime of President Mohammadu Buhari.

“Convinced that power would rotate to the South after Buhari’s presidency, Tinubu saw the South-East, a zone that is yet to produce a president or vice present in the 4th Republic, as a threat to his ambition.

“Tinubu hijacked the position of Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, which ordinarily would have been extended to the East, and handed it to another friend, Femi Gbajabiamila, from his native South-West.

“Today, there is no meaningful office holder within the APC government from the entire Eastern Region besides statutory ministerial appointments, thanks to Tinubu’s southern strategy of divide-and-conquer. In short, at no time in post war Nigeria has a region suffered this type of political blackmail.

“Neither the Igbo nor Buhari was able to sense Tinubu’s strategy and, instead, started fighting each other. Any good student of political economy would profess that Buhari owes the failure of his regime to Igbo marginalization. But Nigeria masses are the victims and must be committed to reject Bola Tinubu.

“With Peter Obi (Eastern Region), and Atiku Abubakar (Northern Region), as viable presidential candidates, the good people of Western Nigeria must rise and denounce Tinubu’s naked ambition, which is capable of plunging the country back to the acrimonious politics of the past, solely characterized by primordial ethnic, religious, and regional sentiments,” Ogbonnia said.