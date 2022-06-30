…He’ll deliver good governance to grassroots

By Adeola Badru

A former governorship candidate in Lagos State and supporter of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s presidential ambition who is stunch member of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Francis Ajayi, the Deputy national Publicity Secretary/PRO of “Patriotic Movement For Bola Ahmed Tinubu” (PM4BAT), has described the Presidential candidate for APC as the “hope for the nation’s survival” in the forthcoming general elections.

Adding that Tinubu’s candidacy would restore Nigeria’s lost glory globally, and unite all major interests and ethnic groups, which have lost faith in present-day Nigeria, he further noted that that the APC presidential candidate has the required ability and experience to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, notingthat he would proffer solutions to the myriads of problems facing the country.

Ajayi, said: “The Patriotic Movement For Bola Ahmed Tinubu 2023′ in an interview with Vanguard in Lagos said Asiwaju would turn around the country’s socio-economic and political situations, if given the opportunity to be the next president.”

“We believe that as President, ABAT will harness all the resources and rejig the system to work towards the interest of Nigeria rather than the interest of individuals.”

“With his vast experiences in the academics, governance and administration, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has fashioned out many programmes that will effectively address the challenges confronting this nation.”

“No doubt, he will be a bridge between the old and the new, between the North and the South, between the East and the west. He will be a connecting valve among all religious beliefs,” he said.

He attributed the qualities of Tinubu to the unbeatable fact that he would drive the economy of the country aright and be totally detribalized to the interest of the nation.

Ajayi noted that without trying to ruffle feathers with any other candidates of other political parties, the nation needed an experienced, fearless, truthful, focused leader with conscience and vision to direct her affairs.

Recalling his notable achievements, he said: “I could remember that for a short time he reshaped the economy of Lagos state and turned it to a mega city. Also it is on record that despite he was deprived of Lagos state share of national benefit for 3 years, yet he made Lagos state citizens a beneficiaries of dividends of democracy.”

“We believe that going forward, if he is in the saddle himself, this is the best God-given opportunity at this auspicious time to re-establish Nigeria’s leadership in Africa and among the comity of nations elder statesmen, to the course.