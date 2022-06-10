By Miftaudeen Raji

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is meeting with Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State behind closed-door, Vanguard has learnt.

Although details of the meeting have yet to be made known, the meeting may be part of reconciliatory moves to pacify aggrieved presidential aspirants and other disgruntled block within the ruling party.

Vanguard reports that the former Governor Tinubu was accompanied to the meeting on Friday by Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos; Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara; and Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano.

The entourage also had a former governor of Edo State and national chairman of the ruling party, Adams Oshiomhole.

Observers have however, also suggested that Tinubu’s meeting could be related to moves towards shopping for a formidable running mate that would help secure APC victory at the 2023 presidential election.