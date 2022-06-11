By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – A stalwart of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Hon. Yakubu Dati has advocated the choice of the Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong as the running mate to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu saying such a combination would “strike

the balance of region, religion, and grassroots appeal.”

Dati who is the Plateau State Commissioner for Lands, Survey, and Town Planning noted the plural nature of the Nigerian society calls for consideration that accommodates all interests for the sake of fairness and equity.

According to him, “After coasting home to victory with the coveted prize of the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC), a major challenge for sailing to victory for the APC candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, remains the choice of running mate. In a secular and multicultural country like Nigeria, it is given that broad considerations should be made to accommodate all interest groups in leadership for equity and fairness not only to be done but to be seen to have been done.

“It was this understanding that made the northern APC governors push for a southern presidential candidate since by 2023, a northerner, President Muhammadu Buhari, would have done eight straight years in Aso Villa. Since Tinubu is a Muslim from the Southern part of the country, it is expected that for the APC to have a balanced ticket which it would take to the general elections to convince Nigerians to vote for it, it is only right for the party to balance the presidential ticket with a Christian from the northern part of Nigeria.

“By doing that, the party would have succeeded in sending the message across that it is not just for all Nigerians but that it is sensitive to the demand for equity by all sections of the country. Taking this position would further boost the chances of the party at the general elections as Christians from both the southern and northern parts of Nigeria would not feel alienated from the APC because of the VP factor while Muslims from all parts of the country would also have a sense of belonging in the party because of faith of the presidential candidate.”

Dati maintained, “This seems to be the party’s best bet to winning the 2023 elections as any other consideration would spell danger for the party at the polls as already a section of the country are apprehensive about the possibility of the APC going into the election with Muslim-Muslim ticket.

Already, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has warned the leading political parties to bury the thought of a Christian/Christian or Muslim/Muslim presidential ticket in 2023 stressing that it is a threat to the fragile peace and unity of Nigeria…

“The APC cannot at this time, afford to take the unnecessary risks that come with an unbalanced ticket given the complexity of Nigeria and the tightness of the current race for the presidency. As it is, not only is the PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar formidable but some third forces may either spring surprises or vitiate the chances of the two major parties in their traditional strongholds… So the two major parties need to tread carefully to maximize their advantages as this is not the time for risk-taking.

“Luckily for the APC it has people that can be paired with Bola Tinubu which can add value to the presidential ticket and the foremost so far is the governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong. This is more so given the fact that before supporting a southern candidate for the party’s presidential ticket, there was a gentleman agreement that any that emerges would pick his running mate from among the governors who pushed this cause.

“So far, Lalong remains the only Christian governor in the APC who was part of that meeting and should be so considered. Not only that, the Plateau governor has delivered the state to the APC twice, the first time displacing PDP as the ruling party in the state, and has gone ahead to consolidate on that by putting structures that have made the APC popular not just in the Plateau State but in North Central Nigeria. It is this effulgence that his colleagues saw in Lalong that made them to elect him as chairman of the Northern States Governors Forum…”