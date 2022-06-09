By David Royal

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, Thursday, in a congratulatory message to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory yesterday at the ruling All Progressives Congress Presidential Primaries, said the flagbearer, for many decades, has shown passion, patriotism, courage and determination in the cause of nation-building.

According to Osinbajo, Tinubu’s sterling contributions to Nigeria’s democracy and its progress stand him out. His wealth of experience will certainly be critical in the party’s continued efforts to attain a more secure and prosperous Nigeria.

Vanguard reports that Tinubu was on Wednesday, declared the winner of the All Progressives Congress, APC, primary elections.

He garnered half of the total votes to beat his major opponents, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi.

Osinbajo also congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and all leaders of the APC for a successful Special Convention and Presidential Primary.

Furthermore, he called on all members of the party, regardless of who they voted for in the primaries to unite behind the Presidential Candidate and Flagbearer to ensure victory for the party in 2023 elections.

