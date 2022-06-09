By Boluwaji Obahopo

The women leader of the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu group, Hon. Omotayo Oduntan has hailed the emergence of former Lagos State governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate.

Hon. Oduntan in a statement on Thursday described Tinubu’s emergence as victory for years of tenacious, focused leadership and service.

The statement reads apart, “It is with honor and gratitude to God that I join the leadership of our great party, the All Progressives Congress, our members and teeming supporters across the country to congratulate our leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (ABAT), on his emergence as presidential flagbearer of our party in the forthcoming elections.

“We are testament to how hard you have labored to entrench the values and ideals of democracy, toiling tenaciously night and day for years to ensure tyranny doesn’t prevail over freewill. We are therefore confident that our delegates could not have made a better choice than you.

“I recognize that on the cusp of this victory lies the beginning of the greater part of the task to deliver your mandate at polls next year.

“On our part, as women and followers of our shared values of which you’re our indefatigable leader, we avow our commitment to this mandate and we shall mobilize resources and persons towards a resounding victory.”