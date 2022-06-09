By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu has expressed sympathy with the Rivers State chapter of the party over the death of delegates returning from National Convention in Abuja.

Tinubu, who expressed this through his media campaign office on Thursday, prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased and God to grant the families, the leaders and members of the party in Rivers the fortitude to hear the loss.

“The Tinubu Campaign Office received with shock the death of Hon. Onimiteim Vincent Samuel, Secretary of our great party, the APC in Akukutoru Local Government Area of Rivers State and others yet to be identified in a vehicular accident on their way from Abuja.

“On behalf of the presidential candidate of our great party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we commiserate with the family and our party leaders in the state.

“The death of grassroots leaders of our party in such tragic circumstances is sad. We pray for the repose of their soul and urge party members to dedicate themselves to ensure that the victory of our party which they fought for is achieved.”