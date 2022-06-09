.

—Hails Tinubu emergence, Adamu, NWC members, party delegates

— Says Northern Govs, piloted Nigerian plane off bad weather

Dayo Johnson Akure

The Southwest Zonal Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that President Muhammadu Buhari by insisting on a level playing ground for all aspirant at the just concluded APC national convention, demonstrated he’s a father, friend to all and a foe to none.

National Vice-Chairman South-West, Hon. Isaacs Kekemeke said this in a statement issued and signed by his to congratulate the Presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Kekemeke said in the statement in Akure, the Ondo state capital, that “Through Wednesday 7th June to Thursday 8th June 2022, history was made in Nigeria and the All-Progressives Congress (APC) re-invented by the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the presidential flagbearer for the 2023 general Elections.

“The Southwest zonal executive committee wishes to express its gratitude to the entire leadership and membership of the APC in Nigeria.

“We express our gratitude to Mr President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, the leader of the party for deepening and entrenching internal democracy by insisting on a level playing ground for all aspirant at the just concluded APC national convention. Mr President clearly demonstrated that as a father, he is a friend to all and a foe to none.

“The northern Governors deserve commendation for their altruistic and patriotic resolute resolve to transfer presidential powers to southern Nigeria.

” They indeed piloted the Nigerian plane off bad weather with its imminent dangers.

“They salvaged our party and Nigeria from avoidable crisis through their desire for a united Nigeria based on equity and fairness.

” Their sacrificial position must inspire all irrespective of tribe, religion, and status to work for a united Nigeria.

“The South-West APC appreciates our esteemed leaders and members of the progressive governors forum for providing the critical leadership that birthed the victory that we all savour today.

“The national chairman of the party HE, Senator Abdulahi Adamu and the entire membership of the National Working Committee do not deserve any less gratitude and appreciation.

” They organised an open, fair, and transparent special convention for presidential primary election that has become a baffle for those who do not wish APC well.

“There are so many other patriotic and visionary leaders who can be best described as progressive in body and spirit, who walked the long walk side by side with our leader- Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu into this victory. God will bless and reward them.

“Finally, we salute the courage, determination, sense of patriotism and high sense of duty of the delegates. They were the ultimate deciders and end-workers of this eventful victory.

Kekemeke said that ” The south-west executive of our great party can safely assure the All Progressives Congress and Nigeria indeed, that the journey for a better, peaceful, and prosperous Nigeria has just begun