Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Director General, Bola Tinubu Our Choice (BATOC23), Dr Ayo Owoade has described the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Mr Bola Tinubu as the best man for the job.

Owoade in a statement issued by the group’s Director of Media and Publicity, Mr Abimbola Tooki after the declaration of Mr Tinubu has the winner of the party’s primary election on Wednesday.

“As a matter of determination from all patriotic Nigerians, now is the time to be counted behind the man of vision who epitomizes democracy in Africa’s most populated country, Nigeria.

“Asiwaju’s political pedigree has earned him lots of accolades where some call him ‘the icon of Nigeria’s democracy’. Others state that he is indeed, the ‘political Jagaban, the juggernaut, the master strategist and political enigma’ of modern politicking in Nigeria. These are but a few epaulets that adorn the shoulders of the one-dogged fighter who, today, stands on a high moral ground to speak on Nigeria’s democratic norms, mores, codes, evolution, development and sustenance with unparalleled dexterity.

“Although he has not held an elected position since the end of his second term as governor, Tinubu has been deeply involved in Nigeria’s politics as a master strategist,” he said.