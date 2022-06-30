Social media was set ablaze in the early hours of Thursday, June 30th when Nigerian rapper/producer, JJC Skillz (Abdulrasheed Bello) and husband of superstar actress, Funke Akindele announced on his Instagram page that he and his wife are separated.

JJC Skillz confirmed that the star actress of ‘Jenifa’ fame had asked him to leave her house and refused to speak with him.

He noted that their marriage was beyond repair, and he is seeking ways for them to co-parent and manage their joint business.

He wrote, “Dear friends and family I need to let you know that Funke and I have separated. While it lasted we shared a lot of things together and have created 2 beautiful children. The last two years have been extremely difficult. The last two years have been extremely difficult for us. I know I have tried my best to fix things but I believe it is beyond repair now. 3 months ago and at Funke’s insistence.”

“I moved out of the house and apart from AMVCA have not been able to get Funke to sit down in an amicable matter to discuss the future of our relationship. I’m making this announcement so that the public is clear that we both are pursuing separate lives. We still have issues that need to be addressed such as custody and wellbeing of our children which is paramount as well as business interests which need to be disentangled but I have no doubt that these will be resolved one way or the other.”

JJC Skillz’s son, Benito raised alarm

Rumours that the couple’s marriage was on the rocks hit the media in April with JJC Skillz’s second child raising the alarm in a viral video. Benito, who is JJC’s son from his second baby mama, Mella back in April, hinted that rumours of crisis within the couple’s marriage might be true, commenting on a TikTok post of the crisis in the Bello home.

In his comment, Benito claimed that after living with the actress for two years, “she’s not what you all think she is.” Adding that living with her was “horror.”

JJC, in response, took to social media to show support for his wife, showering her with praises in his subsequent post.

Extended family issues

Sometime in May, the second baby mama of JJC Skillz, Mella took to her Instagram page to accuse Funke Akindele of attacking his son with “distorted private information. Mella, who had earlier accused JJC Skillz of physical assault on their son, called out the Nollywood actress.

“She attacked my 17-year-old son with nasty distorted private information. And FYI this isn’t ‘drama’ this is trauma,” she wrote on her Instagram page in response to a compliment by Mercy Johnson on Akindele’s post.

A few days before that, she had accused JJC Skillz of threatening to kill her son.

In a post on her Instagram page on Friday, April 15, 2022, Mella claimed that JJC assaulted his son and inflicted ‘grievous bodily harm.’

“While you parade yourself on social media pretending with fake piety to be the main character in an aspirational story, the son that you assaulted and inflicted grievous bodily harm upon is still recovering from his physical injuries and mental trauma.”

“Fathers take their sons to a hospital, they don’t put them there Abdul Bello aka JJC Skillz. You can try to fake it on social media, but we will not let the truth be forgotten,” she said.

Social media perfect picture

While the rumour about a big crack in their marriage was raging both online and offline, Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz were putting up a perfect couple charade.

Following the revelation of the son, Benito, that the marriage was heading for the rocks, the couple appeared firm in their dispositions.

In the midst of the storm JJC Skillz took to Instagram to show support for his wife, sharing a photo of their family, which he captioned” “The only rock that stays steady and the only institution I know that works is marriage.”

“London is cool, but I’m missing home @funkejenifaakindele, my love, to have loads of fun with the children. See you soon at home.”

On Father’s Day, the actress shared photographs JJC took with his children with the caption, “Happy Father’s Day darling!!! Thank you so much for being a wonderful and caring father. We love you God bless you more Baba Ibeji of life”

The marriage background

While Funke Akindele came into the marriage on the back of a crashed marriage that barely lasted a year, JJC Skillz had fathered three children from three different women.

Recall that Funke and her first husband Kehinde Oloyede walked down the aisle on May 26, 2012, but divorced in July 2013, citing irreconcilable differences.

However, in May 2016 she walked down the aisle again with Nigerian rapper JJC Skillz in London.

JJC has three Baby mamas who are not entirely off the scene of his marriage to Akindele through their offspring. He has a 20-year-old daughter, Tamira, first son, Benito who is 17 years old, and his last baby boy, who is 12 years old.

Akindele has a set of twins for the rapper.