



Sometimes, rejections might just be a way of telling us to trust the God-factor in us, throw our hat into the ring and believe we can do it.

That summarises the story of Bukonla Ifedayo Esan, who is fondly known as Bukkkoga, the chief executive officer of BKGlam group, which comprises an event-planning outfit, BKGlam Events, and the fashion and styling subsidiary, BKGlam.

Bukkykoga simply turned into lemons thrown at her by life into lemonade, in the person of people who were in the position to help her but turned her down. She picked up courage and can-do attitude in the face of apparent adversity and turned it into a desirable outcome.

Bukkykoga, who is also a British citizen, studied Business Administration and Human Resources at Plymouth University, United Kingdom, and graduated in 2013. Two years later, she forged ahead with BKGlam group, and today, she is a self-made woman.

Seven years after her Independent journey into making her dream become reality, Bukkykoga, who owns an event-planning outfit, BKGlam Events, has raised the bar in the business, which entails creating event design, appropriate location, arrangement for refreshment, decoration and even entertainment in some cases, to an international level.

The pedigree of the ability of Bukkykoga to seamlessly plan events has earned it a sort-after status by the highly-placed in the society for birthday celebrations, weddings, meetings, anniversaries, etc. She is renowned for class, style and glamour.

“We plan luxury , stylish, elegant, classic, glamorous event, and are the Luxury Wedding Planners for sophisticated individual or couples who demand first class service and a world class wow event. From weddings, birthday, anniversary etc,” the company said.

Her fashion and styling subsidiary, BKGlam is an household name among Nigerian celebrities. She dressed up some notable Nollywood actors, including delectable Toyin Abraham at the 2022 edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA). Abraham was the cynosure of the red carpet at the event.

“We style and design our client outfit mostly, based on their look to fit their body structure or client’s special request. We have different packages to suit our clients budget and we also work with our clients budget to suit their demand, we are very affordable and flexible,” stated Bukkykoga.

Reflecting on her journey after acquiring her latest mansion in the heart of London, Bukkykoga thanked those who turned her down when she cried for help.

She wrote: “I am thankful for those that said no to me. It’s because of them I’m doing it myself. A queen I stan.”