-Asuures of better times ahead

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday, said his administration has matched words promised during campaigns with achievements as far as governance is concerned since assumption of office.

Sanwo-Olu made the remark in his goodwill message at the Third year anniversary Thanksgiving Service of his administration in the state held at the Chapel of Christ the Light, Alausa, Ikeja.

The theme of the anniversary’s thanksgiving is: “O God our help in ages past.”

The governor, who was represented at the event by his wife, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, said he was grateful for the mercies, protection, wisdom and understanding of God Almighty, that assisted in the steering of the administration successful in the last three years.

Sanwo-Olu maintained that, “Despite all the challenges faced in the recent past by this administration, we were able to record unprecedented achievements as far as the implementation of our THEMEs agenda and other lofty programmes we promised Lagisians three years ago.

“We were able to match our words with achievements.”

He said the achievement recorded was as a result of the cooperation and support by all residents as well as the intercessory prayers by men and women of different denominations, just as he urged residents to continue to rally round the government, especially as the 2023 general elections approaches.

According to Sanwo-Olu, “Let me at this juncture express our appreciation to all Lagosians for your support, cooperation and prayers in the past three years, which also contributed to our achievements.

“We want more of your support as we approach 2023 general elections, which by the special grace of God, myself and Dr Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat, would be participating as governorship and deputy governorship candidates of our great party, All Progressive Party for another term of four years in office.

“By the grace of God, I assure all Lagosians that better times lie ahead.”

Meanwhile, earlier in his sermon, Bishop, Diocese of Badagry, Methodist Church Nigeria, Rt.Rev. Dr. Sunday Onadipe, said the achievement recorded by Governor Sanwo-Olu confirmed that he had a very great notion and initiatives to make Lagos greater, describing Sanwo-Olu as “an epitome of good leadership.”

Rev Onadipe noted that the governor was able to achieve the feats because the Governor too acknowledged God as the prime mover of his administration and prayed that that good Lord will be with him till the end of the administration and even beyond, by citing book of Psalms 124 verse 1 to back his words.

However, the cleric, warned that the journey has not ended and that he should not take it lightly but should continue to pray and extend his tentacle on governance to do something on insecurity of lives and properties, youth unrest and safe the future of our children and speedy completion of Lagos-Badagry road.

“The journey has not ended, like a Samarian leper, always give thanks to God. I am sure you are not taking the journey ahead lightly but God will assist you. Meanwhile, safe us on the issue of insecurity, youth unrest, help safe the future of our children and put us in the priority list as the speedy completion of our road and other basic amenities are concerned”, Rev Onadipe said.

Also in attendance were: Mother of the Governor, Mama Ibironke Bankole, Wife of the Deputy Governor, Mrs Oluremi Hamzat, the Chief of Staff to the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Tayo Ayinde, Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, Lagos State, Dr Stephen Adegbite, Lagos Executives, Body of Permanent Secretaries, politicians, civil servants, market men and women and Christians in the state, among others.