Sipi Merit Oyabrade otherwise known as SIPI is an incredibly talented and versatile Nigerian singer, songwriter and performer with a track record of excellence, quality and international exposure.

The Delta born singer who grew up in Port-Harcourt and currently resides in Lagos State., is a perfect definition of a thoroughbred Nigerian whose love for music started from childhood. Nurturing her talent, Sipi kept the fire burning until the age of 15 when she started writing, recording and releasing music in 2012.

Sipi, a smart and intelligent lyricist had her primary and junior secondary education in Port Harcourt and her senior secondary education in Warri, Delta state and she’s currently studying Mass communication at Delta State Polytechnic Otefe, Oghara.

With almost a decade of making music underground, Sipi Merit is now set for the global stage in partnership with her record label, Ugly Blaqboi Entertainment, she’s ready to take on the world.

Describing her sound and kind of music, Sipi says, ‘my sound just like every other artiste out there is unique but quite different because I don’t just stick to one pattern of music I explore and have no limits’.

She added that, ‘I’ve always loved music as a child but started recording and releasing songs in 2012. I’m a very diversified artist. I tend to flow with whatever kind of music I’m given, I try as much not to limit my options and try to work with every sound’.

With her debut body of work in the works, Sipi’s fans worldwide can listen to her already released songs on every streaming platform. Some of her released smash hit singles include, ‘London Baby’, ‘Why’, ‘Pepper Dem’ and others.